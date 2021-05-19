iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

