iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

