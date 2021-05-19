iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 13.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $202,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

