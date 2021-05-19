iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 219.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

