iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 374.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

