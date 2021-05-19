iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 374.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

