iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,102 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 7.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $45,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

