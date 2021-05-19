iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,692,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.81 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

