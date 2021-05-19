iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 162.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $240.81 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

