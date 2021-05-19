iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

