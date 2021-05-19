iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

