iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,380,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,442,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.