iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

