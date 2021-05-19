iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.78 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

