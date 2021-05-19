iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,034 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

