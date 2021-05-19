iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Spectrum Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.59. 91,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $292.92 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.23 and its 200-day moving average is $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.