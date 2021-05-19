iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

