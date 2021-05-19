iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $292.92 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.