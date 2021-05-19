iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $292.92 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

