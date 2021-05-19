iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

