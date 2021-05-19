iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1,489.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,463 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

