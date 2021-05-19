iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

