iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. 69,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,204. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

