Italo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,377.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Italo has a market cap of $85,321.06 and $7,377.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00293260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00174893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00867049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030312 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.