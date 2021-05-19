Ithaka Group LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.3% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $14.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,331.29. 4,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,515.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,601.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

