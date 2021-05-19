ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.34

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.34 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.22). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.38), with a volume of 2,988,303 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06.

In other news, insider Andy Allen bought 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

About ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

