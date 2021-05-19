ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Reiterated by Gordon Haskett

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after acquiring an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after acquiring an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $223,809,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.