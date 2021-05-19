Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.74. 1,499,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,225. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 971.11. The company has a current ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.06.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.