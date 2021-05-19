Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $117.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $22,675,000.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
