Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $117.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $22,675,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

