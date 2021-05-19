Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,675,000.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
