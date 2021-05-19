Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,675,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

