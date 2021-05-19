James W. Green Sells 39,188 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James W. Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.
Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 274,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $285.69 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
