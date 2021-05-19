Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,277 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.

SPT stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,991. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.63. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $8,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

