Jarvis+ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $417,801.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $713,782.48 and $417,801.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

