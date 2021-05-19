Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

