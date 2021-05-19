Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.24.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $181.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

