Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.60.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
