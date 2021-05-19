JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$27.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

