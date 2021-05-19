JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$27.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.