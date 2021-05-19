JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

