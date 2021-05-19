JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 907.86 ($11.86).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 897.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 836.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.