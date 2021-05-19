Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 195,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 300,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.