JMP Securities Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

