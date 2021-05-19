JMP Securities Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

