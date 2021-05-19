JMP Securities Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.08 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after buying an additional 750,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.