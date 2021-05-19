John C. Shoemaker Purchases 7,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 1,659,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,159. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
