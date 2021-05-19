John C. Shoemaker Purchases 7,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 1,659,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,159. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

