Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

