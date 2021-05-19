Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,220.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $56,151.68 and $17,220.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.01458274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00108192 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

