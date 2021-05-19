Joint Ventures One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,709.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $45,488.45 and approximately $15,709.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

