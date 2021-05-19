Joseph Saffire Sells 6,000 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.