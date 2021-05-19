JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €93.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of SAN opened at €87.23 ($102.62) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.82.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

